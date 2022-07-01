Short Interest in Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) Drops By 73.3%

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the May 31st total of 28,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MIT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,807. Mason Industrial Technology has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mason Industrial Technology by 36.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Mason Industrial Technology by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mason Industrial Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mason Industrial Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Mason Industrial Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. 61.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial technology, advanced materials, or specialty chemicals.

