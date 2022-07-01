Short Interest in Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Drops By 88.7%

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 88.7% from the May 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Mass Megawatts Wind Power stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday. 20,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,826. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.08.

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc engages in developing clean energy systems for commercial and residential users in the United States. The company provides solar tracking systems to adjust the position of solar panels to receive the optimal level of direct sunlight throughout the day. It also offers wind energy production equipment.

