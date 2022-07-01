Short Interest in MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Declines By 76.8%

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 76.8% from the May 31st total of 15,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of MDxHealth in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MDxHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in MDxHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,643,000. Institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDXH traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,165. MDxHealth has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $13.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.29.

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MDxHealth will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

