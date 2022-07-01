Short Interest in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Declines By 72.2%

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the May 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:MTR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.02. 284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,291. Mesa Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59.

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.1015 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Mesa Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) by 800.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.24% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

