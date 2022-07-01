Short Interest in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Increases By 155.9%

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, an increase of 155.9% from the May 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Park LLC bought a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $768,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $5,875,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 266,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 134.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.54. 133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,450. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0231 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

