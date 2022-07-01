Short Interest in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Rises By 180.4%

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 180.4% from the May 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of HIE stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,926. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.52. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $11.46.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after buying an additional 28,442 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 76.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 12,742 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $652,000.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.
