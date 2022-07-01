Short Interest in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Rises By 217.1%

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 217.1% from the May 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, insider James D. Dondero bought 10,500 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 16.02 per share, with a total value of 168,210.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 84,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,358,255.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James D. Dondero bought 5,290 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 14.94 per share, with a total value of 79,032.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,513,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately 52,496,933.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 228,167 shares of company stock valued at $3,530,841 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,879,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,229,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,095,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,256,000.

NYSE NXDT opened at 16.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is 15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is 14.94. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of 12.64 and a 12-month high of 16.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

