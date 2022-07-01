Short Interest in Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Drops By 50.0%

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 10,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,204. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $21.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.1713 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 5.25%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKRKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nokian Renkaat Oyj from €140.00 ($148.94) to €110.00 ($117.02) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nokian Renkaat Oyj from €32.00 ($34.04) to €24.00 ($25.53) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

