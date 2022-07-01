Short Interest in Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Declines By 45.5%

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the May 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NOVC remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 862,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,518. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.05. Novation Companies has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.11.
