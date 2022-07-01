Short Interest in Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Declines By 45.5%

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the May 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NOVC remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 862,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,518. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.05. Novation Companies has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.11.

About Novation Companies (Get Rating)

Novation Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc, provides outsourced health care staffing and related services in Georgia. It also offers its services to hospitals, schools, crisis units, clinics, doctors' offices, prisons, and various privately owned businesses. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc in May 2012.

