Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Decreases By 68.7%

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decline of 68.7% from the May 31st total of 86,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 608,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,386,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,447,000 after purchasing an additional 450,637 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,407,000 after buying an additional 995,411 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 28,804.2% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,820,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $17,445,000 after buying an additional 1,814,663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,268,985 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,172,000 after buying an additional 123,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,084,174 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,386,000 after buying an additional 296,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

NUV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,137. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $11.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.