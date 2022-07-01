Short Interest in OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Grows By 365.5%

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,400 shares, an increase of 365.5% from the May 31st total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 86.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCINF remained flat at $$33.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.28. OCI has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $40.85.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on OCI from €31.00 ($32.98) to €38.50 ($40.96) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on OCI from €30.00 ($31.91) to €45.00 ($47.87) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut OCI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on OCI from €33.00 ($35.11) to €40.00 ($42.55) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

