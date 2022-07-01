Short Interest in OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Decreases By 82.2%

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 82.2% from the May 31st total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OSSIF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 53,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,286. OneSoft Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.32.
About OneSoft Solutions (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OneSoft Solutions (OSSIF)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for OneSoft Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSoft Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.