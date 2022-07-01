Short Interest in OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Decreases By 82.2%

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 82.2% from the May 31st total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OSSIF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 53,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,286. OneSoft Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.32.

About OneSoft Solutions

OneSoft Solutions Inc provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform and services, which includes machine learning, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to prevent pipeline failures.

