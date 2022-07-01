Short Interest in Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Increases By 169.3%

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 497,700 shares, a growth of 169.3% from the May 31st total of 184,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 696,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

PCRFY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.04. The stock had a trading volume of 313,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,588. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. Panasonic has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Panasonic had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Panasonic will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions segments. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

