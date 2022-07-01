Short Interest in Parabellum Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PRBM) Grows By 266.7%

Parabellum Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PRBM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Parabellum Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.84 during midday trading on Thursday. 415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,795. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81. Parabellum Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

Get Parabellum Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRBM. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Parabellum Acquisition by 53.6% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Parabellum Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Parabellum Acquisition by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 761,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 116,152 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parabellum Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,551,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Parabellum Acquisition by 29.0% in the first quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 773,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 173,621 shares in the last quarter.

Parabellum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parabellum Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parabellum Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.