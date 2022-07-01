Short Interest in Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Expands By 59.2%

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,451,800 shares, a growth of 59.2% from the May 31st total of 911,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,814.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PKIUF shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Parkland stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.04. 3,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,028. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.42. Parkland has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $33.19.

Parkland ( OTCMKTS:PKIUF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

