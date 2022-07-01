Short Interest in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Increases By 87.9%

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,700 shares, a growth of 87.9% from the May 31st total of 192,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 979,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In related news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.34 per share, with a total value of $160,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,932.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 578,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,090,000 after purchasing an additional 112,829 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period.

PDI stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $19.63 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

