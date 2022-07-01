Short Interest in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Decreases By 75.7%

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 75.7% from the May 31st total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. F3Logic LLC grew its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 624,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 37,289 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 333,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 180,280 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 241,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 20,153 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 70,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 212,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 27,155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $8.97. The company had a trading volume of 902 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,338. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.89%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

