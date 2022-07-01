Short Interest in PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) Decreases By 79.3%

PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 79.3% from the May 31st total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PWWBF traded up 0.00 on Friday, reaching 0.20. The company had a trading volume of 22,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,248. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.21. PowerBand Solutions has a fifty-two week low of 0.13 and a fifty-two week high of 1.06.

Get PowerBand Solutions alerts:

Separately, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of PowerBand Solutions from C$0.85 to C$0.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

PowerBand Solutions Inc, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells online trading platform, standardized appraisal system, market intelligence report, and finance portal for the automotive industry in Canada. The company provides LiveNet, a real-time, targeted, and mobile online auction platform; and Marketplace, an online auction, which allows dealers, and rental and leasing companies to post used vehicles for sale to qualified wholesale buyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PowerBand Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerBand Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.