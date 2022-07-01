Short Interest in Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF) Decreases By 79.9%

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a drop of 79.9% from the May 31st total of 272,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of PSGFF stock remained flat at $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 0.53. Precious Shipping Public has a 1 year low of 0.46 and a 1 year high of 0.82.

About Precious Shipping Public (Get Rating)

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited owns and operates dry bulk ships on a tramp-shipping basis worldwide. It is involved in the chartering and owning of ships, as well as in marine transportation. The company's cargoes primarily handle cement, agricultural products, steel, fertilizers, ore and concentrates, coal, logs, and other items.

