Short Interest in Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF) Decreases By 79.9%

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a drop of 79.9% from the May 31st total of 272,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of PSGFF stock remained flat at $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 0.53. Precious Shipping Public has a 1 year low of 0.46 and a 1 year high of 0.82.
About Precious Shipping Public (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Precious Shipping Public (PSGFF)
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Precious Shipping Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precious Shipping Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.