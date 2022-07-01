Short Interest in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Drops By 42.9%

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
Shares of NASDAQ PXSAP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.97. 5,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,564. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.32. Pyxis Tankers has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $24.40.
Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.
