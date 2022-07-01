Short Interest in Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Declines By 57.0%

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 57.0% from the May 31st total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:RVLGF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 17,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,270. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. Revival Gold has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $0.67.

About Revival Gold

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

