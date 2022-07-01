Short Interest in Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Declines By 57.0%

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 57.0% from the May 31st total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS:RVLGF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 17,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,270. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. Revival Gold has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $0.67.
About Revival Gold
