Short Interest in Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Grows By 71.4%

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 48.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 165.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RBKB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.25. The stock had a trading volume of 147 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,620. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average is $10.29. The company has a market cap of $104.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.06. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Rhinebeck Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBKB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter.

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans, commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial business loans; and one-to four-family residential real estate loans.

