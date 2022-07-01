Short Interest in Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) Decreases By 81.9%

Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 81.9% from the May 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KKWFF shares. AlphaValue raised Royal Boskalis Westminster to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of Royal Boskalis Westminster from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

KKWFF opened at $29.00 on Friday. Royal Boskalis Westminster has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.87.

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. provides dredging, offshore energy, and maritime services worldwide. Its Dredging & Inland Infra segment constructs and maintains ports and waterways; and provides land reclamation, coastal defense, riverbank protection, and underwater rock fragmentation services. This segment also extracts raw materials; designs, prepares, and executes civil infra works, including the construction of roads and railroads, bridges, dams, viaducts, and tunnels; performs specialist works, such as soil improvement and land remediation; and operates as a contractor of dry infrastructure projects.

