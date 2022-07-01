Short Interest in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Increases By 151.8%

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,200 shares, an increase of 151.8% from the May 31st total of 107,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVT. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 893.8% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RVT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.20. 4,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,417. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.61. Royce Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

