Short Interest in Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Decreases By 44.1%

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,900 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the May 31st total of 248,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,389.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sandfire Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Get Sandfire Resources alerts:

SFRRF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.14. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.25. Sandfire Resources has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $5.55.

Sandfire Resources Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral tenements and projects in Australia and internationally. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as sulphide deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the DeGrussa copper-gold mine located in the Bryah Basin mineral province of Western Australia; and 87% interest in the Black Butte copper project situated in central Montana, the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.