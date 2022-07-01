Short Interest in Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Decreases By 66.7%

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 412,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Secom stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.38. 40,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.23. Secom has a 12-month low of $14.58 and a 12-month high of $19.91.

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Secom had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 9.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Secom will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships and residences.

