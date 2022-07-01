Short Interest in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Expands By 68.8%

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a growth of 68.8% from the May 31st total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 547,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of SJR stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $29.84. 3,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,450. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.48.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0767 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Shaw Communications by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Shaw Communications by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Shaw Communications by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Shaw Communications by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Shaw Communications by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 56.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

