Short Interest in SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Declines By 66.4%

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 66.4% from the May 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SLCJY traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,596. SLC Agrícola has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.4313 per share. This represents a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th.

SLC Agrícola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company's products include soybean, corn, and cotton crops, as well as soybean seeds, brachiaria seeds, mung beans, popcorn, seed corn, wheat, stylis, and permanent livestock. It also focuses on acquiring and developing land for agriculture.

