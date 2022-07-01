Short Interest in StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Expands By 98.7%

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 666,100 shares, an increase of 98.7% from the May 31st total of 335,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 46.9 days.
Shares of SVAUF stock remained flat at $$4.60 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.12. StorageVault Canada has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0022 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
