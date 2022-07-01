Short Interest in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Drops By 46.4%

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the May 31st total of 8,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 804,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

SLF traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $46.38. The company had a trading volume of 435,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,294. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $43.80 and a 12-month high of $58.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.65.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.537 per share. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 41.68%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.23.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,493,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,720,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,723,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,206,000 after buying an additional 1,321,860 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,455,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,782,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,462,000 after acquiring an additional 646,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

