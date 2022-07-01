Short Interest in Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Rises By 208.6%

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a growth of 208.6% from the May 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SSREY shares. Barclays cut shares of Swiss Re from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 96 to CHF 95 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 95 to CHF 85 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. HSBC lowered shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 105 to CHF 100 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Swiss Re has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

SSREY stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $19.34. 48,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,764. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average of $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9802 per share. This represents a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

