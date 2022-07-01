Short Interest in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Increases By 180.3%

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 180.3% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised The LGL Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The LGL Group stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) by 637.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of The LGL Group worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LGL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,162. The firm has a market cap of $70.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. The LGL Group has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $14.49.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 million. The LGL Group had a net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 30.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that The LGL Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

