Short Interest in Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Decreases By 68.8%

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 68.8% from the May 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

OTCMKTS:TOSYY opened at $20.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.76. Toshiba has a 12 month low of $17.36 and a 12 month high of $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.48.

Toshiba ( OTCMKTS:TOSYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter. Toshiba had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Toshiba will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems and Solutions, Infrastructure Systems and Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail and Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

