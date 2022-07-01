Short Interest in Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Decreases By 47.8%

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the May 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

TSMRF opened at $28.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.80. Tsumura & Co. has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $31.08.

About Tsumura & Co.

Tsumura & Co engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

