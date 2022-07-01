Short Interest in Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Decreases By 47.8%

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the May 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
TSMRF opened at $28.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.80. Tsumura & Co. has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $31.08.
About Tsumura & Co.
