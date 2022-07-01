Short Interest in Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) Decreases By 74.6%

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a drop of 74.6% from the May 31st total of 117,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vallon Pharmaceuticals stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Vallon Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLON stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,544. Vallon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $3.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -0.51.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VLON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.17). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vallon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medications for central nervous system disorders with a focus on abuse-deterrent medications. Its lead investigational product candidate is ADAIR, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy.

