Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,900 shares, a decrease of 50.3% from the May 31st total of 330,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 819.5 days.

OTCMKTS:LWSCF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $13.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.40.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on LWSCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.