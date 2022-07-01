Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) PT Lowered to $300.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 67.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SBNY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wedbush cut their price target on Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $472.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.54.

SBNY opened at $179.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.45. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $165.36 and a 12-month high of $374.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.78.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. The company had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 22.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Signature Bank by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 53,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,401,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

