Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Trading Down 7%

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) dropped 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $130.38 and last traded at $130.38. Approximately 3,665 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 412,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.22.

SLAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $208.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.12.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 266.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $811,880.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,288.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total value of $141,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,592,598.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,908 shares of company stock worth $1,014,631 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 23.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 0.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

