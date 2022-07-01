Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €71.90 ($76.49) and last traded at €72.45 ($77.07). Approximately 68,486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €74.90 ($79.68).

A number of analysts have issued reports on WAF shares. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($95.74) price target on shares of Siltronic in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($138.30) target price on shares of Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($143.62) target price on shares of Siltronic in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($117.02) target price on shares of Siltronic in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €100.00 ($106.38) target price on shares of Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is €84.96 and its 200 day moving average is €102.26.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

