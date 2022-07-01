Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.08 and last traded at $23.08. 756 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 5,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.92.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.02.

Get Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 46.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 244.6% in the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 17,462 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $948,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.