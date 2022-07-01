Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.08 and last traded at $23.08. 756 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 5,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.92.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.02.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (QQC)
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.