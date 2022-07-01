Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Releases Earnings Results

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.88 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

SMPL opened at $37.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $45.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 58.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.99 and its 200 day moving average is $38.65.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMPL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.64.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $4,469,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,852.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,586. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

