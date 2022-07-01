Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €150.00 by Warburg Research

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €150.00 ($159.57) price target by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.30% from the company’s current price.

SIX2 has been the subject of several other reports. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €170.00 ($180.85) target price on Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €176.00 ($187.23) target price on Sixt in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($180.85) target price on Sixt in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($180.85) target price on Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($180.85) target price on Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

ETR SIX2 traded down €2.85 ($3.03) on Friday, hitting €97.85 ($104.10). 41,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €118.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €134.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.67. Sixt has a 52-week low of €102.80 ($109.36) and a 52-week high of €170.30 ($181.17).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

