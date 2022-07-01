SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $462.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.02 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. SMART Global updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.55-$0.75 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.55-0.75 EPS.

NASDAQ:SGH traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $16.24. The stock had a trading volume of 11,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,302. The stock has a market cap of $808.18 million, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.49. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $37.25.

In other SMART Global news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $654,844.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SMART Global by 237.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 353,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SMART Global by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SMART Global by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,030,000 after acquiring an additional 34,834 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SMART Global by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 32,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 17,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in SMART Global by 1,423.4% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 496,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,215,000 after acquiring an additional 463,488 shares during the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SGH shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SMART Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SMART Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

