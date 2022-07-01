SmileyCoin (SMLY) Trading Down 5% Over Last 7 Days

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SmileyCoin has a market capitalization of $501,332.47 and approximately $122.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SmileyCoin

SMLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

