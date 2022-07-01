Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($14.72) to GBX 1,295 ($15.89) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,680 ($20.61) to GBX 1,650 ($20.24) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Redburn Partners raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($16.88) to GBX 1,442 ($17.69) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,462.33.

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $27.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of $27.39 and a 52 week high of $44.27.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 239.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,434.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 26.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

