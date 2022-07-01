Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($14.72) to GBX 1,295 ($15.89) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,680 ($20.61) to GBX 1,650 ($20.24) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Redburn Partners raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($16.88) to GBX 1,442 ($17.69) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,462.33.
Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $27.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of $27.39 and a 52 week high of $44.27.
Smith & Nephew Company Profile (Get Rating)
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
