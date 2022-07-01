Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $73.62

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $73.62 and traded as high as $87.85. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile shares last traded at $84.30, with a volume of 1,955,419 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SQM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $98.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.88.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.82. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $2.7872 dividend. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $11.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.35%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is presently 201.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth about $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

