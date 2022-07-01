Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) PT Lowered to €195.00

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €240.00 ($255.32) to €195.00 ($207.45) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SLOIY. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Soitec from €280.00 ($297.87) to €270.00 ($287.23) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Soitec from €200.00 ($212.77) to €225.00 ($239.36) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Soitec from €213.00 ($226.60) to €211.00 ($224.47) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $225.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLOIY opened at $87.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.66 and a 200 day moving average of $94.05. Soitec has a 52 week low of $78.82 and a 52 week high of $135.00.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for low power computing applications, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

