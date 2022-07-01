SOMESING (SSX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.47 Million

SOMESING (SSX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $58.45 million and $1.47 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SOMESING coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00179963 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.68 or 0.00815108 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00086275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015261 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,582,253 coins. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io . The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

