SOMESING Trading Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. In the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. SOMESING has a market cap of $58.11 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOMESING coin can now be purchased for $0.0219 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00187031 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 59.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.81 or 0.00595734 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00082472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015998 BTC.

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,658,017,161 coins. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers . The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

