Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a growth of 122.6% from the May 31st total of 956,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,376,742. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.33. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $2.07.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock. Campion Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SONN Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 90,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Campion Asset Management owned about 0.15% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

